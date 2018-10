WAUKESHA COUNTY — Officials are investigating a fatal shooting involving two young men in the Town of Lisbon. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Waukesha County sheriff’s officials say one of the males died from a gunshot wound. The other male — who authorities believe did the shooting — has been detained for questioning.

Waukesha Co Sheriff is out at a home in Lisbon; developing @fox6now pic.twitter.com/keKCWmWmnj — Bret Lemoine (@BretLemoine) October 17, 2018

The investigation is ongoing.

