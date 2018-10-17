× Medical examiner: Deputy sheriff died of fentanyl overdose after taking prescription medication

FRANKLIN — A deputy sheriff with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office died as a result of a fentanyl overdose, the Milwaukee County medical examiner reported Wednesday, Oct. 17.

The cause of death was ruled “acute drug/fentanyl and 4-ANPP intoxication” after Callies consumed prescription medication. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

Van-Thanh Callies was 44 years old. He died on March 19, when he was found unresponsive in his Franklin home.

The medical examiner’s report says Callies had no history of alcohol abuse, illicit drug use or prescription drug abuse.