Need an easy dinner? This delicious recipe keeps the dirty dishes to a minimum

MILWAUKEE -- Spend less time in the kitchen and more time rooting on The Crew! In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shares a recipe that will make dinner a breeze.
Tater Tot Sloppy Joe Skillet
Courtesy: Five Heart Home
Ingredients:
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 pound ground beef or ground turkey
- 8 oz tomato sauce
- ½ cup ketchup
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp mustard
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ¼ tsp onion powder
- Ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 (15 oz) can pinto beans, rinsed & drained
- 1 ½ cups grated sharp cheddar cheese, divided
- 1 (16 oz) bag frozen tater tots
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Set a 12-inch oven-safe skillet over medium-low heat on the stove. Add a few drops of olive oil and sauce the garlic for a minute or two, until fragrant and light golden brown. Add the ground beef. Increase heat to medium/medium-high heat and cook until no longer pink, breaking apart and stirring meat as it cooks. Drain grease from the meat.
- Prepare the sauce. In a large measuring cup, combine the tomato sauce, ketchup, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper (to taste). Pour the sauce of the browned meat, stir to combine. Mix in pinto beans. Simmer for 5-10 minutes until heated through and slightly thickened, stirring occasionally.
- Smooth sloppy joe mixture on the bottom of the skillet and sprinkle 1 cup of grated cheddar cheese. Arrange frozen tater tots in a single layer on top. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and bake for 25-30 minutes, until cheese is melted and the tater tots are browned.