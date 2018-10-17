‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ performance canceled again at Shorewood HS

SHOREWOOD — Shorewood High School has once again canceled their production of “To Kill A Mockingbird.” The show’s director, cast and crew members made the decision Wednesday morning, Oct. 17.

Controversy arose when members of the community realized use of a racial slur would take place in the show.

The show was originally canceled on Thursday, Oct. 11, hours before the start of the three-night run. On Sunday, Oct. 14 an announcement was made that the show was back on.

However, the decision has once again change.

More information is expected to be forthcoming at a news conference scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday.

‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ performance at Shorewood High cancelled. The director, cast and crew members made the decision this morning. More details about ticket reimbursement will be forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/0QXmWEfHWC — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) October 17, 2018

Shorewood School District Superintendent Bryan Davis, released the following statement: