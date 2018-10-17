‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ performance canceled again at Shorewood HS

SHOREWOOD — Shorewood High School has once again canceled their production of “To Kill A Mockingbird.” The show’s director, cast and crew members made the decision Wednesday morning, Oct. 17.
Controversy arose when members of the community realized use of a racial slur would take place in the show.
The show was originally canceled on Thursday, Oct. 11, hours before the start of the three-night run. On Sunday, Oct. 14 an announcement was made that the show was back on.
However, the decision has once again change.
More information is expected to be forthcoming at a news conference scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Shorewood School District Superintendent Bryan Davis, released the following statement:
“Dear Parents, Guardians and Students,
The Drama Directors and Administration agree that at this point, there will be no public performance of To Kill a Mockingbird, Wednesday, 10/17/18 due to mental and emotional health of our entire student body related to the production. There will be a dress rehearsal for family of the cast and crew members only. More details surrounding this decision will be communicated later on Wednesday.”