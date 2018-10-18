× Accidental 911 call leads to arrest at Brown Deer Walmart store

BROWN DEER — A 911 call led to the arrest of a Walmart worker in Brown Deer on Wednesday, Oct. 17.

According to Brown Deer police, around 2 a.m., they received a 911 hang up call from an employee inside the store. A responding officer made contact with a 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee, and it was determined she accidentally made the call.

She was then arrested for an open warrant out of Glendale. She was taken to the police station, where she was booked and then released after posting bail.