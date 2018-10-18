× Search for Jayme Closs: Therapists, comfort dogs brought to Barron School District

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of School Safety (OSS) is working with Wausau Police Department and the Wisconsin Safe and Healthy Schools Center to deploy trained therapists, school resources officers, and comfort dogs to Barron School District, in the aftermath of the disappearance of 13 year-old Jayme Closs.

Closs was reported missing after her parents, James and Denise, were found dead in a home Monday morning. Closs has been ruled out as a suspect and investigators believe she is in danger. An Amber Alert was issued, and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said more than 400 tips have come in — but there has been no credible sighting of Jayme.

A therapist and school resource officer with a therapy dog and trauma-informed care training from Wausau Police Department will be responding to Barron School District on Thursday, to assist students and staff in managing trauma and mental health needs. The OSS is also developing resources to assist the school, including offering a team of counselors to respond to the school by the end of the week.

Additionally, the Wisconsin Safe and Healthy Schools (WISH) Training & Technical Assistance Center will be providing emergency training to Barron School District staff and counselors on trauma-informed practices and PREPaRE training. PREPaRE training focuses on how school-based professionals can provide mental health support to students and staff following a crisis. These trainings will ensure that staff are able to provide other staff and students needed mental health support in the future.

In addition, DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation, Child Abduction Response Team, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and Victim Services Crisis Response Team are also assisting local and federal law enforcement in the investigation. DOJ Victim Services Crisis Response Team are providing support to family and close friends of the family.

If you have information that can help find Jayme Closs, contact the tip line at 1-855-744-3879.