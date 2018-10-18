Sec. Mike Pompeo: US takes Jamal Khashoggi disappearance ‘very seriously’

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the press about his trip to Saudi Arabia after meeting with US President Donald Trump in the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, October 18, 2018. - The US will give Saudi Arabia 'a few more days' to work on its probe into the suspected murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Pompeo said Thursday. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he told Saudi Arabia’s rulers that the U.S. takes “very seriously” the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and will await the outcome of investigations by the kingdom and Turkey before deciding how the U.S. will respond.

Pompeo addressed reporters Thursday after briefing President Donald Trump at the White House on his talks with leaders in Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Pompeo says the Saudis assured him they will conduct a “complete, thorough” investigation into Khashoggi’s disappearance.

Khashoggi is feared dead after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul more than two weeks ago.

Turkish authorities say he was killed. The Saudis have denied involvement.

In his comments to reporters, Pompeo said he also stressed the “longstanding strategic relationship” between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.