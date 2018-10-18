× Sheriff’s officials identify 18-year-old man fatally shot in Town of Lisbon

LISBON — Officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday, Oct. 18 identified an 18-year-old man fatally shot in the Town of Lisbon Wednesday morning as Austin McGuire.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at a home near Maple and Northview.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded and found McGuire on the floor in the kitchen, in need of immediate medical attention, after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. Life-saving measures were attempted, but McGuire died at the hospital.

A 21-year-old man from Milwaukee, who was with McGuire when deputies arrived at the home, was detained and questioned.

No one else was involved, and there were no additional injuries in this incident, sheriff’s officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.