12-year-old boy shot, wounded near 11th and Atkinson in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 12-year-old boy was shot and wounded near 11th and Atkinson in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, Oct. 18.

Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Officials say the boy suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect and a motive in this case.