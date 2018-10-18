When you flush wipes, divers have to travel 80-90 feet into raw sewage to clear clogs

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Officials with the Charleston Water System in Charleston, South Carolina shared a series of photos on social media showing the impact wipes have on sewer pipes.

They said baby wipes clogged a series of large pumps at their “Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant” on Thursday, Oct. 11, and they then had to work 24/7 to get them out. Meanwhile, a series of bypass pumps had to be used to handle the normal daily flow.

You know wipes clog pipes, right? If not, baby wipes clogged a series of large pumps at our Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant on Thursday afternoon. Since then, we worked 24/7 to get them out. We started by using a series of bypass pumps to handle the normal daily flow. pic.twitter.com/FP3VKzL4U3 — Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) October 15, 2018

It took three days, using the bypass pumps, to get back to normal levels in the “wet well” at the Charleston Water System.

To deal with the clogs, officials sent divers 80 to 90 feet deep into that wet well, filled with raw sewage, where they searched in complete darkness with their hands to find the obstruction. They came back up with large masses of wipes — initially bringing up two loads when diving began.

Then we sent divers 80-90 feet deep into the wet well/raw sewage to search in complete darkness with their hands to find and identify the obstruction. As we expected, they came up with these large masses of wipes in their first two loads, with more to come. pic.twitter.com/XcmZXf9ECF — Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) October 15, 2018

Here’s a few pics from the final dives we completed this morning. A diver gets ready to enter the 80 ft. deep wet well, a look at the surface where he entered, and a refreshing bleach bath after a nice long swim. Glad to report that we've returned to normal operation today. pic.twitter.com/aCHCc2nghP — Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) October 16, 2018

They also found a baseball and a big piece of metal. Don't flush stuff like this. Joking of course, but you should only flush #1, #2, and toilet paper. The photo looking down into a pool of wastewater shows many other non-flushables. We made this pic low-res for your benefit. pic.twitter.com/fInq5YWU5a — Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) October 15, 2018

The final dives were completed on Tuesday, Oct. 16, when normal operations resumed.

Jonathan Walker, Director of Environmental Resources, runs our Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant. His entire staff, our Wastewater Collections team, and our valued contractors deserve a big HIGH 5 for working around the clock for days to clear the wipes from our pumps! pic.twitter.com/jkZlS9TH0d — Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) October 17, 2018

Here's some more pictures of "flushable wipes" from recent years pic.twitter.com/PkOeflPIRJ — Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) October 15, 2018

Officials asked that you please only flush #1, #2 and toilet paper.

BREAKING NEWS! Our super-duper high tech lab folks just developed an incredible new space-age wipe that is truly "flushable" and GUARANTEED to break down before you even flush it. Find this innovative product in retail stores nationwide starting today! pic.twitter.com/OkYokHIFis — Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) October 17, 2018

Back in 2013, we told you about “flushable” wipes causing problems in Thiensville.

The director of public works said the problem had gotten so bad, his staff had to clean screens at the sewer system lift station every single day to stop the wipes from reaching the pipes.

“They’re labeled flushable because they do, indeed flush, but they don’t break down in the same manner as toilet paper. It’s a messy, unpleasant job that can take about an hour,” said Andy LaFond.

Without the process, LaFond said the sewer pumps would shut down and there would be a system-wide failure.

Crews were dealing with a similar problem in Waukesha — where officials said staff was “regularly unclogging mounds of rags and wipes from pumps at considerable expense.”

