Former Pres. Barack Obama to visit Milwaukee on Friday, Oct. 26

MILWAUKEE — Former President Barack Obama will be making a visit to Milwaukee on Friday, Oct. 26.

According to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Obama will campaign with Senator Tammy Baldwin, Tony Evers, and Democratic candidates up and down the ballot ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

According to a news release from the DPW, President Obama will also be joined by Congresswoman Gwen Moore, congressional candidates Randy Bryce and Dan Kohl, and other statewide and local elected officials and candidates.

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to host President Obama in our great state of Wisconsin,” said Martha Laning, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. “The stakes couldn’t be higher this year — health care is on the ballot, we have the opportunity to re-elect our Senator Tammy Baldwin, elect Tony Evers as our new governor, and vote in Democrats up and down the ballot who will do right by their constituents. We’re honored to have President Obama here to help us take back our state and forge a better future for Wisconsinites.”

The whereabouts of Obama’s visit has not been released yet.