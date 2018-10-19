‘I heard five shots:’ Possible officer-involved shooting in Elkhorn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELKHORN -- Investigators in Elkhorn on Friday morning, Oct. 19 are on the scene of a possible officer-involved shooting. Officials have surrounded a building in what appears to be an industrial park on Centralia Street --just off I-43.

The Medical Examiner arrived on the scene around 6 a.m.

#BREAKING- The Medical Examiner has arrived on the scene of a possible Officer involved shooting in Elkhorn, WI. We are LIVE on @fox6wakeup @fox6now pic.twitter.com/pk4pWjaqDN — Amy DuPont (@AmyDuPontFox6) October 19, 2018

Neighbors in Elkhorn tell FOX6 News they saw flashing lights and heard gunshots. Then Investigators with the Department of Justice came knocking on their doors.

James Ropinski lives nearby. He saw flashing lights, stepped outside onto his deck to check it out, then he heard gunfire.

"I heard five shots. And then I came back inside, worrying about my welfare. And then the Department of Justice came and talked to me. And I didn't know exactly what was happening. I mean I knew something big was happening with the police presence," said James Ropinski.

Ropinski says that investigators from the Department of Justice told him they were investigating an officer-involved shooting. FOX6 has not confirmed that with law enforcement.

"To tell you the truth, it was a scary night," said Ropinski.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone was injured or taken into custody.