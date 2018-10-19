Longtime FOX6 News anchor Tom Hooper passes away at 85

MILWAUKEE — Longtime FOX6 News anchor Tom Hooper has passed away at the age of 85.Hooper spent more than three decades on the air and pioneered at Contact 6. His baritone voice was the most trusted in Milwaukee news for more than three decades.

Tom Hooper was Milwaukee’s “Mr. fix it” — a soldier for the every day person. So popular that a media consultant once recommended TV 6 change its name to Contact 6 after the segment Hooper pioneered.

At a time when a sock puppet helped deliver the evening news, Hooper launched his “consumer watchdog” segment. Over the years, he demanded answers and held people accountable.

If you’d been scammed out of your money, you turned to Tom to get it back.

In 1988, Hooper uncovered a weakness in state law that was allowing abused children to be sent back into the homes where they’d been harmed. His reporting convinced state legislatures to change the law.

So well thought of in the community, a shooting suspect once turned himself in to Hooper at a crime scene.

Those who knew Hooper say he had a desk so messy a fire marshal declared it a hazard and ordered he clean it up.

Hooper was a committed host of the MDA Telethon.

He was a serious journalist who didn’t take himself too seriously; a trait on display during his many product tests.

Hooper had a blow torch blasted into his face to test a fireproof hood, and even locked himself in a car on a hot day to measure the impact on his vital signs.

Hooper bid farewell to TV news in 1999 and moved to Florida — away from the city that loved him but never far from his heart.

Hooper had been struggling with dementia. Hooper passed away at his home with loved ones by his side. His family tells us he talked often about Contact 6 in his final days.