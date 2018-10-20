× Russians reportedly target Sen. Tammy Baldwin to ‘turn voters against her’

MILWAUKEE — Russian operatives allegedly targeted Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin to “turn voters against her.” That’s according to a new report from the Department of Justice.

The department is accusing a Russian woman of trying to interfere in the upcoming midterm elections.

“I’m fighting to get to the bottom of this for the integrity of our democracy because what I want to do is be able to fight for the people of Wisconsin,” Baldwin said.

Senator Baldwin and U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir went head to head Friday night, Oct. 19 during a debate speaking about healthcare and the federal deficit.