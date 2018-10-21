Turkey named ‘Smoke’ stalks streets of Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON — A tiny terror is stalking the streets of Ashwaubenon.

Four feet tall and weighing in at 20 pounds, meet “Smoke,” the wild turkey that loves to haunt the neighborhood.

Smoke has no problem approaching people, checking out their cars, causing traffic jams and even chasing bicyclists down.

PHOTO GALLERY

Smoke even has chased bicyclists down. He’s become so popular, he has his own Facebook page with hundreds of sightings.

He’s known locally as the “Mayor of Ashwaubenon” because he acts like he owns the place.