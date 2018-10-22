Greendale students raise their voices, saying high school has tense racial climate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENDALE -- A student and her mother are fighting the girl's suspension at Greendale High School. They say she was punished after another student called her a racial slur. The incident is leading to bigger discussions on race.

In part, the school says the students involved in the incident have been counseled and appropriate school actions have been taken in accordance with district practice. However, students who spoke out on Monday, Oct. 22 don't agree.

"I've been silent about all these things but I'm really sick of it," said Yaminah Powell, Greendale High School student.

They are raising their voices on a serious topic.

"They refuse to do stuff about it so when we react to it we're wrong," said Symone Mclain, Greendale High School student.

A group of students allege not enough is being done by the school district to address a tense racial climate among the student body.

"I've only been down to the office to talk about race and each time they tell me, we'll handle it, we're doing the best we can, or we'll get to it or just ignore it even," said Chanese Knox.

At the center of the new conference was Chanese Knox. She was suspended in September after confronting a student who she says called her the 'n-word.'

"I thought I was in the right of confronting her about the 'n-word' and that it should not be said to anyone," Knox said.

No physical violence came from it. Now, Knox and her mother are fighting to get the suspension overturned.

"They brought the police in to talk to her. I didn't get a call at all," said Chanese's mother.

"Greendale School District released the following statement on the incident: Greendale Schools is committed to the safety and well-being of all students. District administration takes every student, family and staff concern seriously and investigates all matters brought to our attention. Threats, hate speech and harassment have no place in our school community. In accordance with Federal student privacy laws, we are not able to provide specifics regarding the incident and student consequences referenced. We can tell you that the students involved in this situation have been counseled and appropriate school actions have been taken in accordance with District practice. School administration continues to offer to work with the student and her mother to ensure she feels safe at school. We take these concerns very seriously and will continue to investigate the matters raised. Proactive steps are being taken to improve sense of belonging, engagement, and voice for all Greendale students. These include a student council for the advocacy of appreciation and respect for diversity, and a District-wide equity committee developing strategies to address opportunity, participation, and achievement gaps. Students and staff have been meeting over the past year to focus on making sure all students feel sense of belonging and purpose in our schools. While not perfect, we are working to improve. The District is embracing this community conversation around race and use this as a learning opportunity for ourselves, our students, and our community."

"It's not just me that's going through this situation," Knox said. "It's OK to talk about it. It is OK to use your voice and say what you need to say."

The group will be attending a school board meeting Monday night, to bring up their complaint. It's not known if the consequences the other students involved in this incident received. The district says a federal law prohibits them from releasing this information. The Original Black Panthers of Milwaukee are also scheduled to be there.