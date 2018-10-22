Police: 2 shot, injured in separate incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday night, Oct. 21 and early Monday morning, Oct. 22. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a non-life threatening shooting in the area of 33rd and National around 6 p.m.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was involved in a physical altercation with another subject earlier in the day. Around 6 p.m., the passenger of a passing vehicle fired gunshots at the victim.

After receiving a gunshot injury, the victim was treated on the scene and taken to a local hospital.

The second shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the area of 21st and Concordia.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the victim, a 24-year-old man, was involved in an on-going dispute with a known subject. The dispute escalated and the victim was shot.

He was taken to a local hospital by a known associate and is being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot injury.

A suspect has been arrested in the case.