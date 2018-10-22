× Snow Patrol to open Ed Sheeran show at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced Snow Patrol will perform ahead of the rescheduled Ed Sheeran concert at Miller Park on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

The Ed Sheeran concert is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. with all doors to Miller Park opening at 5:30 p.m.

The change was made by the Brewers and Messina Touring Group to accommodate tour load-in and setup following Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.

All tickets issued for the original date of Oct. 23 will be honored for admission to the show on Oct. 24. If you are unable to attend the Oct. 24 date, refunds will be available.

Because of the change, Snow Patrol and LUAV are not available to perform as supporting acts. However, officials say one or more replacement supporting acts will be scheduled to perform on Oct. 24.

