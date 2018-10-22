2 hurt after vehicle crashes into tree off I-43 SB near Hampton Avenue

MILWAUKEE — A vehicle has crashed into a tree off I-43 southbound near Hampton Avenue in Milwaukee Monday afternoon, Oct. 22. The crash is causing delays for drivers.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle struck a tree off I-43 southbound shortly after 2:15 p.m.

Officials say two people were trapped inside the vehicle. Flight for Life was called to the scene, landing on the Lincoln Park Golf Course. The victims were transported to treatment.

The sheriff's office says the I-43 ramp at Silver Spring is closed due to this crash.

A FOX6 crew saw multiple vehicles pulled over to help.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras show backups are increasing.

This is a developing story. Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.