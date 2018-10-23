AG Schimel, DOJ hold statewide summit on opioids and meth, drug take back day

MILWAUKEE — Attorney General Brad Schimel, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales, and United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Matthew Krueger on Tuesday, Oct. 23 held a news conference to discuss Wisconsin’s drug epidemic. The news conference was held at a summit on fighting opioid and meth abuse.

“For nearly four years, I’ve partnered with the U.S. DOJ, local law enforcement, medical personnel, and treatment providers to fight the opioid epidemic, and now the meth epidemic,” said Attorney General Schimel. “To win this fight, we have to use treatment, prevention, and enforcement equally. Between this summit and Drug Take Back Day on October 27, this week we are having a concentrated, statewide push against the drug epidemic.”

According to a press release, the summit, entitled “Making Progress through Collaborations,” focused on bringing together the people from across Wisconsin who all have a hand in fighting the opioid and meth epidemics.

AG Schimel released the following information on the summit in press release:

The summit will teach attendees about best practices being used in Wisconsin and around the country. Attendees will have the option to select from over 40 programs as they work with other professionals to address this national epidemic. Program topics include: substance abuse treatment options and results, the connection between human trafficking and meth and heroin trafficking, veterans treatment initiatives, trauma-informed care during the treatment of drug abuse, building coalitions to combat drug abuse, investigating and reviewing overdose deaths, police assisted recovery initiatives, and many other topics. The summit takes place October 23 and 24, is paid for by Wisconsin Department of Justice (WI DOJ) discretionary funds and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Western and Eastern Districts of Wisconsin. The Hyatt Regency Milwaukee has also provided critical support for this summit.

In partnership with the WI DOJ and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), 300 local law enforcement agencies will be participating in Drug Take Back Day across the state on October 27. This effort will continue to bring focus to the issues prescription painkiller abuse and the opioid epidemic cause in Wisconsin.

To find a Drug Take Back Location near you, CLICK HERE.

Drug Take Back Day Guidelines

All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household – no businesses are allowed.

Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials, pet medications.

Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreen), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.

Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages without the medications being removed are acceptable.

Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging and their weight evenly distributed within the boxes of collected solid prescription medications. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.

For more information, go to www.DoseofRealityWI.gov