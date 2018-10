Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A dose of reality in the fight against the opioid epidemic. Danielle Long, the opioid initiative advisory to Attorney Brad Schimel joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

A special Drug Take Back event for the community and area commuters will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 23 at the corner of Kilbourn Avenue and 3rd Street.