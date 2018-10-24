× Former President Barack Obama to campaign at Milwaukee high school on Oct. 26

MILWAUKEE — Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to campaign in Wisconsin on Friday, Oct. 26 on behalf of the state’s Democratic candidates. The rally will be held at North Division High School.

President Obama will campaign with Senator Tammy Baldwin, Tony Evers, and Democratic candidates up and down the ballot ahead of the November 6 election.

President Obama will also be joined by Congresswoman Gwen Moore, congressional candidates Randy Bryce and Dan Kohl, and other statewide and local elected officials and candidates.

Tickets are required to attend this event and will be distributed on a first come first served based.

The public is invited to pick up event tickets at Milwaukee area at offices on Wednesday, Oct. 24 and Thursday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

1801 N Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Unit 10, Milwaukee, WI 53212

5040 W North Ave Milwaukee, WI 53208

725 W Historic Mitchell Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Obama’s visit follows a rally by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Monday at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. While Democrats focus their efforts on Milwaukee this week, President Donald Trump returns Wednesday to a more rural part of the state he easily won by double digits in 2016.

President Trump will campaign in the central Wisconsin city of Mosinee.