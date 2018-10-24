Former President Barack Obama to campaign at Milwaukee high school on Oct. 26

Posted 6:40 am, October 24, 2018, by and , Updated at 06:50AM, October 24, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 22: Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a get-out-the-vote rally at the Cox Pavilion as he campaigns for Nevada Democratic candidates on October 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Early voting in Clark County, Nevada began on October 20 and has recorded the highest turnout during the first two days of early voting in a midterm election. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to campaign in Wisconsin on Friday, Oct. 26 on behalf of the state’s Democratic candidates. The rally will be held at North Division High School.

President Obama will campaign with Senator Tammy Baldwin, Tony Evers, and Democratic candidates up and down the ballot ahead of the November 6 election.

President Obama will also be joined by Congresswoman Gwen Moore, congressional candidates Randy Bryce and Dan Kohl, and other statewide and local elected officials and candidates.

Tickets are required to attend this event and will be distributed on a first come first served based.

The public is invited to pick up event tickets at Milwaukee area at offices on Wednesday, Oct. 24 and Thursday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

  • 1801 N Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Unit 10, Milwaukee, WI 53212
  • 5040 W North Ave Milwaukee, WI 53208
  • 725 W Historic Mitchell Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Obama’s visit follows a rally by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Monday at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. While Democrats focus their efforts on Milwaukee this week, President Donald Trump returns Wednesday to a more rural part of the state he easily won by double digits in 2016.

President Trump will campaign in the central Wisconsin city of Mosinee.

