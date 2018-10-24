× Town of Madison man arrested, charged for attempting to possess radioactive material

MILWAUKEE — A Town of Madison man has been charged with attempted possession of radioactive material with intent to cause death.

Justin Tolomeo, Special Agent in Charge of the Milwaukee Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced the arrest of Jeremy Ryan, 30.

Court documents allege that in March and October 2018, Ryan attempted to purchase a lethal dose of a radioactive substance via the internet to kill an unnamed individual. On Oct. 24, Ryan was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Following Ryan’s arrest in Black Earth, WI, a search warrant was executed at his residence in Madison by FBI Milwaukee and FBI Chicago’s Hazardous Evidence Response Team. There is no danger to the public associated with these enforcement actions.

The charge of attempted possession of radioactive material with intent to cause death carries a maximum term of life in prison.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Wisconsin.

This is a developing story.