Crash involving semi, dump truck shuts down portion of I-41/94 in Racine County

RACINE -- All lanes are shut down on I-41/94 near County KR in Racine County due to a crash involving a semi and a dump truck.

Alternate Route: Northbound traffic will exit on to County Road E, head east on County Road E to WIS 31. Then head north on WIS 31 to WIS 20. Then head west on WIS 20 and then back onto the interstate.

If you're headed southbound, motorists will need to take Highway 11.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.