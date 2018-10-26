$50K reward now offered for information in search for Jayme Closs

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — A $50,000 reward is now being offered for information in the search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs.

Authorities have been searching for Closs since early Monday, Oct. 15 when a mysterious 911 call led deputies to discover that her parents had been shot dead at the family’s home in northwestern Wisconsin’s Barron County. Since her parents were found dead, Closs hasn’t been located. Sheriff’s officials believe she may be in danger.

$50,000 REWARD is now being offered for information that leads to locating Missing & Endangered 13 year old JAYME CLOSS. The Barron County Sheriff's announced the increase on Facebook, doubling the recent @FBIMilwaukee reward. #FindJayme https://t.co/TLY0HY4Qti pic.twitter.com/euUmvR3fcG — FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) October 26, 2018

Investigators are searching for two cars — a red or orange Dodge Challenger and a black Ford Edge or black Acura MDX — that may have been near the Closs family’s home on the night of the attack, Fitzgerald said. He didn’t have information about the cars’ license plates.

Again, if you have information that can help find Jayme Closs, contact the tip line at 1-855-744-3879. Officials have also added an email address, jaymetips@co.barron.wi.us which will accept any photos or videos related to possible sightings.