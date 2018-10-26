MLB names Christian Yelich the 2018 Hank Aaron Award winner for the NL

MILWAUKEE — Major League Baseball has tweeted that Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is the 2018 Hank Aaron Award winner in the National League.

.@JDMartinez14, @ChristianYelich take home the 2018 Hank Aaron Award for best offensive performers in AL, NL. pic.twitter.com/JQ4qrPVMLF — MLB (@MLB) October 26, 2018

J.D. Martinez of the Boston Red Sox won the American League’s Hank Aaron Award for 2018.

The Hank Aaron Award is given to baseball players for best offensive performance. It was established in 1999.

The Aaron Awards, which are officially sanctioned by Major League Baseball, will be presented by Aaron and Commissioner Rob Manfred during the 2018 World Series.