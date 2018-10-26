× Powerball lottery jackpot soars to $750M for Saturday night drawing

MILWAUKEE — The Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $750 million for Saturday night’s drawing – making it the 3rd largest Powerball jackpot and the 4th largest U.S. lottery jackpot. The cash option is worth an estimated $428.6 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in New York in the August 11 drawing. Since then, there have been 21 Powerball drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

HOW TO PLAY

Plays cost $2 each

Players must purchase tickets by 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 27 to be included in the drawing

Choose five numbers between 1 and 69 and one Powerball number between 1 and 26

Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won

The mission of Wisconsin Lottery is to provide property tax relief to Wisconsin homeowners. Since the sale of the first lottery ticket in September 1988, a news release indicates the lottery has generated:

More than $4.3 billion in property tax relief for Wisconsin homeowners

More than $8.2 billion in prizes for players

$920 million in commissions for Wisconsin businesses