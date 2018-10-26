× Retired veteran in Madison wins $1M in Powerball

MADISON — Raymond Heft of Madison is the lucky player who won $1 million from the Wednesday, October 24 Powerball drawing.

Heft purchased his winning ticket at the Pick ‘n Save at on Shopko Drive in Madison.

Wisconsin lottery officials say Heft matched five out of five numbers, but not the Powerball.

Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 3, 21, 45, 53 and 56 with a Powerball of 22. The Power Play number was 2.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, October 27. The estimated jackpot is $750 million ($428.6 million cash).

HOW TO PLAY