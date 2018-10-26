Smashing good time! Senior living center hosts annual pumpkin drop for residents

WEST ALLIS — There are a lot of things you can do with a pumpkin — carve them, bake with them, but how about watching them fly?

The Village at Manor Park in West Allis celebrated fall in a unique way with the fifth annual “Pumpkin Drop.”

VMP residents played a game of pumpkin bulls-eye. They dropped more than 150 pumpkins from the fourth floor balcony.

If they hadn’t already gotten enough pumpkin, the winning team received a pumpkin pie!

Besides being a lot of fun, the annual event also raises money for VMP foundation’s “Holy Ghost Fund.”