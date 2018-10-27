× Admirals stay unbeaten at home with 4-1 win over Moose

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals picked up goals from four different players to cruise to a 4-1 win over the Manitoba Moose on Saturday night at Panther Arena. The win was their fourth in four tries at home and pushed the team’s record to an AHL best 8-1-1 on the season.

Goalie Tom McCollum ran his personal winning streak to four games with a 22 save performance. In three games this week, all wins, McCollum has allowed just three goals.

After scoring the game-winning goal last night in overtime, Matt Donovan got the Admirals offense started again tonight, this time taking a nice pass from the wall from Connor Brickley and ripping a slap shot over the shoulder of Manitoba goalie Ken Appleby at 4:05 of the first period.

Less than two minutes later Donovan would find a puck in almost the exact same place, but instead of firing the canon he faked the shot, pulling Appleby out of position, and then firing a pass to Emil Pettersson, who had an easy tap-in from the right post for his fourth goal of the season and 2-0 Admirals lead.

The Admirals made it a three-goal cushion on Jeremy Gregoire’s first of the season at 8:48 of the sandwich frame. The play began when Ads Captain Jarred Tinordi held the zone at the blueline and carried the puck clockwise behind the Moose net before finding Gregoire open in the slot where he one-timed it past Appleby.

The Moose got on the board just 1:59 into the third period when former Admiral Felix Girard won a face-off back to Skyler McKenzie and he fired a wrister by McCollum for his first career goal.

Anthony Richard finished off the scoring for Milwaukee with his team-leading sixth goal and his second in as many night. Eeli Tolvanen left a drop-pass for Richard at the left circle and he used what is quickly becoming his go-to move, a quick wrister that be Appleby at the 13:44 of third.

Gregoire (1g-1a), Pettersson (1g-1a), Donovan (1g-1a), and Tolvanen (2a) all finished the game with multi-point efforts for an Admirals offense that has scored at least four goals in seven of their ten games.

