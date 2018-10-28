8 sex offenders arrested during trick-or-treat sweep in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections tells FOX6 News eight sex offenders were arrested during a trick-or-treat sweep on Sunday, Oct. 28.
Officials say violations of parole ranged from having Halloween decorations up to having alcohol in their homes.
Sex offenders have strict rules during trick-or-treat hours.
Restrictions include:
- Halloween decorations inside or outside residence
- Handing out candy or participating in trick-or-treat activities
- Wearing a Halloween costume
- Turning on their porch light during trick-or-treat hours.