8 sex offenders arrested during trick-or-treat sweep in Milwaukee

Posted 5:08 pm, October 28, 2018, by , Updated at 05:09PM, October 28, 2018

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections tells FOX6 News eight sex offenders were arrested during a trick-or-treat sweep on Sunday, Oct. 28.

Officials say violations of parole ranged from having Halloween decorations up to having alcohol in their homes.

Sex offenders have strict rules during trick-or-treat hours.

Restrictions include:

  • Halloween decorations inside or outside residence
  • Handing out candy or participating in trick-or-treat activities
  • Wearing a Halloween costume
  • Turning on their porch light during trick-or-treat hours.