Outpouring of support from UWM’s Jewish student center following Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

MILWAUKEE -- The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is providing support for those mourning the victims of a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The Jewish community in Milwaukee gathered to do their part on Saturday, Oct. 28 -- in bringing light to a dark time.

"It's just really sad to be living at a time where this is happening," said Rabbi Yechezkel Thaler, Rohr Chabad Jewish Student Center.

At UWM's Rohr Chabad Jewish Student Center, they're mourning the loss of 11 lives in the "Tree of Life" synagogue in Pittsburgh.

From more than 500 miles away, the co-director of the local center -- who is in Pittsburgh -- told those back home what she's seeing.

"It's pretty surreal to be here in Pittsburgh while this insane, horrific event took place," said the co-director of UWM's Rohr Chabad Jewish Center, Dobie Thaler.

Thaler happened to be in Pittsburgh when the events unfolded.

"My first reaction was honestly disbelief because you can't imagine something like this," Thaler said.

One local high schooler was praying in a synagogue at UWM Saturday morning, when he was greeted by police providing extra security. He's got a special connection to Pittsburgh.

"He said there was a shooting in Pittsburgh, which got me extremely worried because my family lives there, I didn't know where it was," said Menachen Davidson, Bader Hill High School sophomore.

The high school sophomore and others joined together to try and bring change.

"Jews have been prosecuted for a long time and that it's very hard and it's a wake-up call that this can't happen anymore. These murders are awful and they cannot continue," said Davidson.

In Pittsburgh, vigils for those who have died -- as those in Milwaukee -- try to bring about the same light.

"Spread in a little light. Add in good deeds, charity, kindness, just general happiness to try and overcome this challenge," said Amitai Coplin, high school senior from Pittsburgh.

The Islamic Society and Muslim Women's Coalition said they too, condemn the attacks. They released the following statement: