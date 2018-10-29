× 5 winning Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Five winning Powerball tickets from the drawing Saturday, Oct. 27 were sold in Wisconsin — one of them in Milwaukee. Winning tickets for the $667 million jackpot were sold in Iowa and New York.

Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were 8, 12, 13, 19 and 27 with a Powerball of 4. The Power Play number was 3.

Wisconsin Lottery officials released this list of winning tickets sold in the Badger State:

$150,000 WI Powerball Winner: Piggly Wiggly – Witt’s Foods Inc in Crivitz

$50,000 WI Powerball Winner: Kwik Trip #749 in Rice Lake

$50,000 WI Powerball Winner: Kwik Trip #788 in Richland Center

$50,000 WI Powerball Winner: County Market in Hudson

$50,000 WI Powerball Winner: Walkers Point Plaza LLC in Milwaukee

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days to claim their prize by mail or in person at the Wisconsin Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee offices. Winning tickets over $500,000 must be claimed in Madison.

Retailers also benefit — receiving a two percent incentive for the sale of winning tickets with prizes over $599. There is a maximum $100,000 payment on any winning ticket per draw. The retailer receives their two percent even if the winning ticket is not redeemed by the player.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 31. That jackpot is estimated at $40 million.