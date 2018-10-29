× Ultralight plane crashes in Camp Lake in Kenosha County; pilot uninjured

KENOSHA COUNTY — An Ultralight plane crashed into the water at Camp Lake in Kenosha County Monday evening, Oct. 29.

Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said no one was trapped in the aircraft, and they were beginning to search the area for those presumed inside.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s Dive Team was called out to the scene, along with all of the fire departments in Kenosha County.

The sheriff told FOX6’s Bret Lemoine the operator was located safe, and there were no injuries.

Crews say pilot crashed, left the plane in the lake and went home. Told authorities he'd get it in the morning.