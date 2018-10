WEST MILWAUKEE — West Milwaukee police hope you can help identify a man wanted for a theft earlier in October.

Officials say the suspect followed a 52-year-old woman out of the Walmart on Greenfield Avenue and into the parking lot around 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. They say he struck the woman from behind, stole her purse and fled in a white Pontiac Grand Prix.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect please contact the West Milwaukee Police Department 414-645-2151.