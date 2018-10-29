Sheriff: Man arrested for burglarizing home of 13-year-old girl missing from Barron

BARRON COUNTY — Barron County sheriff’s officials on Monday, Oct. 29 announced the arrest of a suspect accused of burglarizing the home of Jayme Closs — the 13-year-old girl missing since Oct. 15, when her parents were murdered at the family home.

Sheriff’s officials said Kyle Jaenke, 32, of Cameron was arrested Saturday, Oct. 27 — charged with burglary and bail jumping.

They noted that Jaenke has been cleared of any involvement in the disappearance of Jayme Closs.

DEVELOPING: Barron Co sheriff reports law enforcement arrested 32yo man for burglary at Closs family home this weekend. They insist he's been cleared of any connection to #jaymecloss disappearance. But was allegedly trying to burglarize the home. Kyle Jaenke-Annis. Unbelievable. — Paul Blume (@PaulBlume_FOX9) October 29, 2018

Kyle Jaenke-Annis has been charged with Burglary & Felony Bail Jumping. Caught red handed in the home. Had allegedly pocketed girls clothing from the Closs family house inc pink tank top & a girl's dress. #FindJayme Break in occured early Saturday AM #FindJaymeCloss — Paul Blume (@PaulBlume_FOX9) October 29, 2018

As pointed out by a Twitter contact. Kyle Jaenke-Annis lists employment as Jennie-O turkey store. The same place James & Denise Closs worked for 27 years.https://t.co/0J8YtrfqAM #FindJayme #FindJaymeCloss (h/t @AlexMicheletti — Paul Blume (@PaulBlume_FOX9) October 29, 2018

Sheriff’s officials said Monday 1,875 of 2,000+ tips have been closed as the search continues for the 13-year-old girl.

A $50,000 reward has been offered in the case.

Early on Oct. 15, a 911 call came in from the Closs home in Barron, and upon the arrival of law enforcement, Jayme’s parents, James and Denise, were found dead.

Jayme Closs has been described as standing 5′ tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has strawberry blond hair and green eyes.

A tip-line has been set up for anyone with information: 1-855-744-3879.