‘Unknown substance’ in locker prompts evacuation at East Troy HS

EAST TROY -- East Troy High School students and staff were evacuated Monday, Oct. 29 after an unknown substance was found in a glass jar in a locker in the school's locker room.

The East Troy School District Superintendent Dr. Christopher Hibner released this statement to parents:

"Dear Parents,

The purpose of this communication is to inform you of a situation that occurred at East Troy High School earlier today.

This morning, based on information brought forth to our high school administration, a locker within the school’s locker room was searched. An unknown substance in a glass jar was discovered, resulting in the East Troy Police Department being contacted and all East Troy High School students and staff being evacuated.

With an abundance of caution, the school remains evacuated. The police department contacted outside agencies to conduct a thorough search of the building to ensure its security before any students or staff are allowed access.

We are of the belief that school will be in session tomorrow, with possible access to the building being allowed later today. Any such decision will be made in consultation with the police department. Our first priority is to keep our students safe at all times, and we will do everything possible to guarantee the safety and security of our school.

I greatly appreciate your cooperation and understanding."

The investigation is ongoing.