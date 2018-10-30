× Battle between 2 of the NFL’s best QBs set for Sunday when Packers take on Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Green Bay Packers stay on the road in Week 9 of the 2018 season. They are headed to the East Coast to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday night, Nov. 4.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay and New England have split the last two matchups (2010, 2014), with both teams winning at home and the games being decided by a combined nine points. The all-time regular-season series is tied at 5-5, while the Packers won the only postseason matchup, a 35-21 victory in Super Bowl XXXI.

Sunday will be the second matchup between Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Patriots QB Tom Brady as starters. Rodgers led the Packers to a 26-21 win in the first meeting at Lambeau Field in 2014. Rodgers completed 24 of 38 passes for 368 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions and a passer rating of 112.6, while Brady recorded a passer rating of 102.7 after completing 22 of 35 passes for 245 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Rodgers ranks first in NFL history (min. 1,500 pass att.) in passer rating (103.6) and Brady is third (97.6). They hold the top two spots in NFL history in TD/INT ratio with Rodgers ranking first at 4.1 (326/79) and Brady ranking second at 3.0 (504/167).