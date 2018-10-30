Former Green Bay Packers OL Bob Skoronski dies at 84

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers tweeted on Tuesday evening, Oct. 30 that Bob Skoronski, offensive captain of the Vince Lombardi teams that won a record-tying three straight NFL championships in the 1960s and one of only nine players to play on all nine of Lombardi’s teams in Green Bay, died Tuesday morning in a suburb outside Madison.
Skoronski, 84, died of Alzheimer’s disease.
According to Packers.com, Skoronski started the first two Super Bowls, the Ice Bowl and three straight NFL Championship Games. He also represented the Packers at the pre-game coin toss for all 49 games between 1965 and 1967.
CLICK HERE to learn much more about Bob Skoronski.