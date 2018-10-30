Former Green Bay Packers OL Bob Skoronski dies at 84

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers tweeted on Tuesday evening, Oct. 30 that Bob Skoronski, offensive captain of the Vince Lombardi teams that won a record-tying three straight NFL championships in the 1960s and one of only nine players to play on all nine of Lombardi’s teams in Green Bay, died Tuesday morning in a suburb outside Madison.

Skoronski, 84, died of Alzheimer’s disease.

Former #Packers offensive lineman Bob Skoronski has passed away at 84: https://t.co/oznHXjRygt pic.twitter.com/BHwq6qetCP — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 30, 2018

According to Packers.com, Skoronski started the first two Super Bowls, the Ice Bowl and three straight NFL Championship Games. He also represented the Packers at the pre-game coin toss for all 49 games between 1965 and 1967.

CLICK HERE to learn much more about Bob Skoronski.