Former VP Joe Biden tells students they can ‘own’ election

MADISON — Former Vice President Joe Biden is telling college students on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus that if they vote, they can “own” next week’s election.

Biden spoke to about 1,000 people at the rally Tuesday where he was joined by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers.

Biden is a potential 2020 candidate for president. He is calling for more civility in politics, especially after the killing of 11 Jewish people at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Biden says, “we’re so much better than this.” He says, “It’s up to our leaders to change the tone in both parties, to dial the temperature down, to restore some dignity to our national debate.”

As Biden was campaigning for Democrats, President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump was campaigning with Republican Senate candidate Leah Vukmir.