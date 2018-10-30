Green, Gold and Growing: Packers’ players shave facial hair for prostate cancer awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Approximately one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime, according to Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin. To raise awareness, officials have called upon the "Green and Gold."

In the barber chair, Lane Taylor, Green Bay Packers starting guard, and Nick Collins, former safety were in it to win it Tuesday, Oct. 30 -- kicking off the "Green, Gold and Growing" campaign.

"I think I can beat Nick easily," said Taylor.

"Of course me! Did you see the beard I had coming in?! It's awesome," said Collins.

The Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin initiative asks men to put down their razor during the month of November to raise awareness of the importance of prostate cancer screenings.

If found early, prostate cancer is one of the most treatable forms of cancer, but doctors say not enough men are being screened.

"These guys would no more go out onto the field without preparation, than I think men should lack awareness about the risk of prostrate cancer," said Dr. William See, prostate cancer specialist.

Collins let his beard grow for three-and-a-half years. He gave it up to a straight razor shave on Tuesday, because cancer cuts close.

"I did it because both of my parents died from a form of cancer, so it's a good opportunity to get out there and have a voice and bring awareness to cancer, period," said Collins.

You can chose the winner of this battle of the beards by weighing in on social media at the end of November.

Meanwhile, you are encouraged to help raise awareness about the importance of early detection of prostate cancer by growing out your own facial hair and taking photos of yourself and sharing them on Facebook at Green, Gold and Growing , using the Facebook filter, or on Twitter using this hashtag: #GrowYourSupport.

People who prefer not to or are unable to grow facial hair will be encouraged to submit individual or group photos showing their “fake” beards, mustaches and other facial hair.

At the end of the campaign, one submission will be randomly selected with the winner receiving a chance to meet a star Green Bay player at a private experience later in the season.

CLICK HERE to learn more about prostate cancer, its symptoms and prevention, from the American Cancer Society.