Joe Biden, Eric Trump to campaign in Wisconsin ahead of Nov. 6 election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- With the midterm elections on Nov. 6, candidates are preparing for their final full week of campaigning. On Tuesday, Oct. 30 Joe Biden and Eric Trump will be making campaign stops in Wisconsin.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will campaign for Democrats in Madison and Milwaukee, after former President Barack Obama held a rally at North Division High School on Friday, Oct. 26.

Democratic nominee for governor Tony Evers and nominee for lieutenant governor Mandela Barnes will hold an early vote rally with Biden at Laborers’ Local 113. Biden will offer remarks on the importance of voting early in this election and what's at stake for Wisconsin families.

Eric Trump will make campaign stops across Wisconsin on Tuesday to rally support for Wisconsin Republicans. These stops come less than a week after President Trump held a rally in Mosinee.

Eric Trump will makes stops in Sheboygan, Kronenwetter, and Wisconsin Rapids.