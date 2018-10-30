× NFL Insider: Packers RB Ty Montgomery has been traded to Ravens GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery has been traded to the Baltimore Ravens, according a source speaking with NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. Source: The #Ravens are trading for #Packers RB Ty Montgomery. The RB help they’re looking for. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2018 44.501341 -88.062208 Related stories ‘He made a mistake:’ Coach McCarthy speaks on Ty Montgomery after loss to Rams Green Bay Packers fall to Los Angeles Rams 29-27