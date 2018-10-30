× Police: 24-year-old man shot, wounded near 11th and Mitchell in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night, Oct. 29 on the city’s south side.

According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert in the area of 11th and Mitchell around 6:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. MFD provided medical care for the victim and transported him to a local hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.