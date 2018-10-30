× Target shutting down store near 27th and Layton in Greenfield, 138 workers affected

GREENFIELD — Target Corporation has provided formal notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) on Monday, Oct. 29 that it is closing its store located near 27th and Layton Ave. in Milwaukee. The store will be shut down as of Feb. 2, 2019.

The notice to the state indicates the closure will impact 138 employees at that Target location. DWD and its regional workforce partner, Employ Milwaukee, will provide Rapid Response services to affected workers. Those services include:

Pre-layoff workshops on a variety of topics such as resume writing and interviewing, job search strategies, and budgeting

Provision of information about programs and resources through written materials and information sessions

Career and resource fairs.

Those affected can get more information from the DWD by CLICKING HERE.