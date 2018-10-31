Caught on camera by FOX6 viewer: 2 bucks clash in Grant Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH MILWAUKEE -- A FOX6 News viewer captured a wild scene in Grant Park around 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Oct. 31.

As James B. was walking through the northern end of the park, he noticed two bucks clashing antlers -- in a head-to-head battle for territory. So he took out his smartphone and began shooting video of this battle.

In the end, it appears one buck was able to establish its dominance -- and the second buck ran off.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanks to James for sharing this video -- it is definitely something you don't see every day.