Just released: Renderings for new American Family Insurance Amphitheater

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) unveiled renderings and details on Wednesday, Oct. 31 for the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Officials say the new outdoor facility is designed to enhance the overall fan experience as well as provide expanded production capabilities to accommodate the largest artists and tours. The $50 million project is poised to transform the venue for the next generation of music fans.

PHOTO GALLERY

The American Family Insurance Amphitheater will include an entirely new seating bowl configuration and raised stage to allow for better sight lines, enhanced accessibility, expanded concourses, new video screens, reimagined food and beverage operations, new VIP hospitality areas, additional restrooms, and much more.

The project will be completed over a 2-year period. During the first phase of construction, MWF will focus on infrastructure updates and production related improvements including raising a portion of the existing roof to 65 feet to increase stage production, new dressing rooms, production office space, band catering and dining areas, electrical upgrades, and backstage production facilities. The first phase of work has begun and will be ready for Summerfest 2019.

Following Summerfest 2019, construction will resume on the second phase which includes new food and beverage options, restrooms, increased accessibility, and a new seating bowl as currently configured with the same capacity of 23,000. Grand opening is scheduled for Summerfest 2020.

Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA) is the lead architectural firm for the design of the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater and Hunzinger Construction Company is managing the construction project. Both firms played a role in the building of the original facility in the mid-1980s.

43.033076 -87.898805