91-year-old grandmother who had rough weekend goes trick-or-treating for 1st time

CHICAGO -- A 91-year-old grandmother went reverse trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 28, and while she took her own children when they were kids, this was her first time participating in trick-or-treating.

Christine Spaeth Richardson told WGN her mother, "Baba," as she's called, had a rough day on Saturday, so Richardson wanted to cheer her up with her favorite thing -- her family.

Richardson bought a costume, and took "Baba the bunny" reverse trick-or-treating. They stopped at their family members' houses and gave them some treats -- candy, crayons and markers for the kids, and pizza and wine for the adults.

Baba has four children, 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, with another on the way.

Richardson said her mother, who is from Croatia and came to the United States after World War II, was "beaming" and "got happier from house to house."