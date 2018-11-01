Gov. Walker to kick off final statewide bus tour with Kleefisch, Speaker Paul Ryan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- Governor Scott Walker will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and Speaker Paul Ryan in Waukesha Thursday, Nov. 1 to kick off his final statewide bus tour before election day.

“I’m looking forward to being joined by good friends as we travel throughout Wisconsin over the next few days to share our positive vision for Wisconsin’s future,” said Scott Walker.

On Wednesday, Oct. 31 Tony Evers and lieutenant governor candidate Mandela Barnes kicked off their "Tour for Change" in Iowa County.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday, Oct. 31 shows a tie in the race for Wisconsin governor between Democrat Tony Evers and Republican incumbent Scott Walker. Each pulled in 47 percent support among likely voters.

The poll, conducted between Oct. 3 and Oct. 7 had Walker just ahead of Evers, 47 percent to 46 percent.