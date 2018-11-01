Hop on! Milwaukee’s streetcar open for riders Friday, Nov. 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There will be a new form of transportation in Milwaukee beginning Friday, Nov. 2. The Hop, the city's new streetcar, will officially open its doors to passengers.

From our very first look at The Hop, to the final day of testing -- Milwaukee's streetcar has turned heads.

"It's something new, something different," said Nicole Carr, rides bike near streetcar route.

Carr said Thursday she was looking forward to the streetcar's opening -- as she crossed Ogden and Van Buren.

"It's kind of like, if you are late for class, or they might have missed the bus, so they can just hop on the next light rail," said Carr.

Carr said she knows not everyone is on board with The Hop, but anybody can try it out starting Friday.

"A lot of people don't like a lot of stuff, but for the ones that do like it, they have access to more transportation," said Carr.

However, as Carr pointed out, for now, the route only services the lower east side, parts of downtown and the Third Ward. However, the price is right -- rides are free for a year.

"I mean, that's pretty sweet. I'll probably use it at least once just to see," said an MSOE student.

Beginning with the Nov. 2 launch, The Hop will operate seven days a week on the following schedule:

Monday-Friday: 5 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Rides on The Hop will be free for the first year because of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s 12-year, $10 million sponsorship deal.

